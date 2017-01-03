Mother charged after young child found wandering streets of Meriden

A mother has been charged after an 7-year-old boy was found wandering along a busy road in Meriden on Tuesday morning.

Police said the child had been walking along West Main Street when he was found by a woman around 5:40 a.m. The woman then brought the boy to police.

The boy's mother, 34-year-old Yadira Morales, told police that she was gone for 10 minutes. However, police said based on the child's soaked appearance, they believe it was longer than that.

It's unclear how long the child was outside. However, the boy was wet, cold and visibly upset, according to police.

"[The] child was found soaking wet, so he was obviously out walking in the rain," said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police. "[From] what he's been telling us, he got worried and went out to look for her."

The unidentified woman who found the boy told police that the boy was inside her apartment building in the area of 109 West Main St.

"[She] could definitely tell he was confused, lost [and] crying so she just transported him down to our station," McKay said. "It's cold out and raw out. The weather is nasty."

McKay also said the boy did not have a jacket.

"It doesn't sound like he wandered all that far," he said.

Police said when they eventually found Morales, she told them that she had been shopping at a 24-hour convenience store to get an item she needed.

The child is in the custody of the police department, which has called the Department of Children and Families.

Police said Morales was brought in around 7:30 a.m. They charged her with risk of injury to a child and second-degree reckless endangerment.

Morales has a $5,000 bond, which was not posted, so she's due to appear in Meriden Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.