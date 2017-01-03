Mother charged after young child found wandering streets of Meriden

Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
Two swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem were closed to swimmers on Friday.More >
Two swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem were closed to swimmers on Friday.More >
Crews have located the body of a missing 10-year-old boy in Branford River on Friday.More >
Crews have located the body of a missing 10-year-old boy in Branford River on Friday.More >
A law that expands protections for pregnant women at work has been signed by Connecticut's governor.More >
A law that expands protections for pregnant women at work has been signed by Connecticut's governor.More >
The New England Balloon Festival kicked off on Friday and will last all weekend.More >
The New England Balloon Festival kicked off on Friday and will last all weekend.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
The woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and children was advised by the judge to stop "playing to the camera" during her first appearance in court.More >
An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.More >
An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.More >
We have the chance for showers and thunderstorms until about 9 or 10 PM, when a cold front will then move through the state and sweep them away.More >
We have the chance for showers and thunderstorms until about 9 or 10 PM, when a cold front will then move through the state and sweep them away.More >