Warmer Wednesday then wintry weather returns

After a cold and drizzly Tuesday, the rain will come to an end overnight, leading to some milder temperatures on Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said rain will continue for some of the state Tuesday night, but will come to an end after midnight.

"As of late afternoon, 0.84” of rain fell in Higganum, 0.75” in Unionville, and 0.59” in Milford," DePrest said, adding that when the rain is over, totals will likely range from 0.5 inches to 1 inch.

Lows for the night will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

On Wednesday, a west-northerly wind will grow stronger as the day goes on, and high temperatures will range from 40s to low 50s.

"Not bad when you consider the normal high for January 4th is 35 degrees," DePrest said.

Temperatures will then drop by mid-afternoon into the evening hours, into the 40s and 30s.

The sky will become mostly cloudy later in the day, and there is even a chance for a rain or snow shower by late afternoon.

"Temperatures will drop to between 15 and 25 degrees tomorrow night and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. The sky will become mainly clear," DePrest said.

Thursday will be partly sunny and seasonably cold with temperatures in the low and middle 30s.

Some light snow is possible for Friday morning, but doesn't appear to be a big snow threat right now.

Friday will be breezy and cold, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

