Broken pipe closes a school in Danbury

One school in Danbury will not return from the holiday break on Tuesday.

According to Mayor Mark Boughton, the Mill Ridge Primary School is closed.

He said a broken water pipe in the building has caused severe damage.

There's no word on what caused the pipe to break.

It's unclear if classes will resume on Wednesday.

Mill Ridge Primary School is cancelled for today. Water pipe broken inside building has caused severe damage. #Fb — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) January 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.