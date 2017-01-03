Broken pipe closes a school in Danbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Broken pipe closes a school in Danbury

One school in Danbury will not return from the holiday break on Tuesday.

According to Mayor Mark Boughton, the Mill Ridge Primary School is closed.

He said a broken water pipe in the building has caused severe damage.

There's no word on what caused the pipe to break.

It's unclear if classes will resume on Wednesday.

