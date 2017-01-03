Man rubs feces all over South Windsor prison cell following arrest

South Windsor police said they kicked off the year by cleaning up a suspect's prison cell.

They said Carl Osuna, 45, of East Windsor, wiped his prison cell with feces and attempted to flood its toilet.

Police said the incident required professional decontamination and created a biohazard.

Officers first arrested Osuna following a "suspicious persons" complaint made on Marty Lane on Monday.

They said they found Osuna, who has had previous disputes with a resident who lives on the road.

The suspect admitted to police that he was at the home to assault a resident.

That's when he was arrested and brought to the cell.

Osuna was charged with breach of peace, carrying a dangerous weapon, criminal attempt at third-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $10,000 surety bond.

He is scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Tuesday.

