Woman's body found near West Haven pier

A woman's body was found near a pier in West Haven on Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)

Investigators are looking into the discovery of a body near a West Haven pier.

Police said the body, which is a woman, was found just after 9:30 at the end of Altschuler Pier.

The call originally came in as an "unresponsive female."

However, police and paramedics determined that the 40-year-old woman was dead.

Detectives said they are continuing the investigation and will release information when they know more.

