Some people were forced from their homes after a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building in West Hartford.

Man faces DWI charge after slamming into West Hartford apartment building

Jose Serrano was charged with DWI after crashing into a West Hartford apartment complex, police said. (West Hartford police photos)

A man faces a drunk driving charge after his pickup truck slammed into the side of a West Hartford apartment complex.

Police said 41-year-old Jose Serrano slammed into the front of 107 Hillcrest Ave. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

They said the front of the building was breached by Serrano's 2006 Chevy Silverado.

There was extensive damage to the front of the apartment and the truck.

No one was hurt.

Police said Serrano did have a passenger in the truck. She was identified as 45-year-old Damaris Velez-Ruiz. She was not hurt.

Serrano was charged with DWI and driving with a suspended license.

Police said he refused to take a breathalyzer test during his arrest.

He was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Serrano is due in court on Jan. 12.

