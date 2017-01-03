U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and State Rep. Dan Carter faced off in a Senate debate on Face the State Sunday morning.

The presidential race isn't the only one voters were deciding on Tuesday.

Blumenthal elected to take on U.S. Senate seat for another term

Sen. Blumenthal to be sworn in for second term

Connecticut's senior senator will be sworn in for his second term on Tuesday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will take the oath of office at noon on the Senate floor of the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC.

Vice President Joe Biden will administer the oath for the 115th Congress.

“There is a great deal of hard work to be done in the next Congress – and it starts today,” Blumenthal said. “I am honored to have been chosen by the people of Connecticut to represent their interests in Washington. I will be fighting for their values and their priorities as I defend the gains we’ve made over the last eight years and push forward for greater investments in infrastructure and our national security, better protections for consumers, and a social safety net that doesn’t let anyone fall through the cracks.”

Blumenthal said he'll continue to serve on the Senate Committee of Veterans Affairs, the Committee on the Judiciary, the Committee on Armed Services, the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and the Special Committee on Aging.

Blumenthal, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Dan Carter of Bethel on Nov. 8, 2016.

The two candidates debated live on Face the State back in October.

