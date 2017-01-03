Sen. Blumenthal to be sworn in for second term

The presidential race isn't the only one voters were deciding on Tuesday.More >
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and State Rep. Dan Carter faced off in a Senate debate on Face the State Sunday morning.More >
Willimantic police are investigating an incident that happened outside a West Main Street nightclub early Saturday morning.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
Two swimming areas are closed on Friday due to water quality concerns. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the swimming areas at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Gardner Lake in Salem were closed to swimmers on Friday.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
Crews have located the body of a missing 10-year-old boy in Branford River on Friday.More >
The New England Balloon Festival kicked off on Friday and will last all weekend.More >
Neither rain nor budget woes will stop Hartford from a weekend celebration. The city will have fireworks Saturday night along with a concert and plenty of food trucks. Last year, fireworks were canceled because the city didn't have the money.More >
Actor Nelsan Ellis, who played Lafayette Reynolds on “True Blood,” has passed away at the age of 39. Sources claim the actor died from complications of heart failure. Reynolds was born in Illinois and was on “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014. He also was in “Elementary,” Lee Daniels “The Butler,” and “The Help.” Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.More >
A law that expands protections for pregnant women at work has been signed by Connecticut's governor.More >
An animal shelter in Branford is caring for a pit bull terrier mix that showed up with wounds significant with those from dog fights.More >
