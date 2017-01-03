Arrest made following New Year's Eve factory fire in Waterbury

Timothy Carlson was arrested amid the investigation into a Waterbury factory fire (iwitness/Waterbury police)

On Tuesday afternoon, officials in Waterbury made an arrest amid the investigation into a factory fire that happened on New Year’s Eve.

A massive fire destroyed a vacant factory in Waterbury, on South Main Street and Pearl Lake Road around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A police officer had been patrolling the area and spotted the fire.

Crews worked throughout the night and into the morning to put out the flames.

The fire marshal had deemed the fire as arson, and detectives looked into video that revealed a person of interest.

Detectives said a gas station clerk called 911 to report a suspicious man who had come in and smelled like smoke. He was caught on surveillance camera at the gas station.

Police identified the man as 58-year-old Timothy Carlson, who has been charged with second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree arson, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Waterbury police said the man claims all he wanted to do was rest and keep warm, which is why he was in the abandoned building.

He admitted to investigators that he lit a small fire and fell asleep. He was woken up by the smell of smoke.

Police said the investigation is still very active and ongoing.

The factory, which was built in the early 1900’s, also used to be home to two different rental companies, but it has been vacant for years.

It was placed in foreclosure and was acquired by the city in 2015.

Fire Chief David Martin said it has been a popular dumping site for years.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.