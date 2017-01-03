Man behind gun-firing drone facing possession of child porn charge

A man from Clinton, who is behind the creation of the gun-firing drone, is facing more charges.

Austin Haughwout, 20, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

Police said the arrest comes after a lengthy investigation.

This isn’t the first time he is facing a charge like this.

Over the summer, Haughwout was charged with possession of child pornography and attempted sexual assault.

Haughwout’s phone was seized during an unrelated arrest and that’s when messages were discovered.

Clinton police said they found pictures, videos, and conversations with girls as young as 12.

In this most recent case, he is expected to appear in court on Jan. 10.

