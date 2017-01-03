Man behind gun-firing drone facing possession of child porn char - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man behind gun-firing drone facing possession of child porn charge

Posted: Updated:
Austin Haughwout. (Clinton police photo) Austin Haughwout. (Clinton police photo)
CLINTON, CT (WFSB) -

A man from Clinton, who is behind the creation of the gun-firing drone, is facing more charges.

Austin Haughwout, 20, was arrested on Jan. 3 and charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

Police said the arrest comes after a lengthy investigation.

This isn’t the first time he is facing a charge like this.

Over the summer, Haughwout was charged with possession of child pornography and attempted sexual assault.

Haughwout’s phone was seized during an unrelated arrest and that’s when messages were discovered.

Clinton police said they found pictures, videos, and conversations with girls as young as 12.

In this most recent case, he is expected to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Pregnant teen charged with rape seeks youthful status

    Pregnant teen charged with rape seeks youthful status

    Friday, July 7 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-07-07 06:39:53 GMT
    This booking photograph taken Friday, March 10, 2017, shows 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey, who was charged with rape and other offenses after allegedly getting pregnant by a 14-year-old boy. (Jackson County Sheriff's Department via AP)This booking photograph taken Friday, March 10, 2017, shows 19-year-old Mekenzie Leigh Guffey, who was charged with rape and other offenses after allegedly getting pregnant by a 14-year-old boy. (Jackson County Sheriff's Department via AP)

    An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender. 

    More >

    An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender. 

    More >

  • Four arrested in rally and counter protest movement on the New Haven Green

    Four arrested in rally and counter protest movement on the New Haven Green

    Saturday, July 8 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-07-09 02:13:06 GMT
    Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups. (WFSB)Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups. (WFSB)

    Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.

    More >

    Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.

    More >

  • Breaking News

    Police: Standoff ends peacefully following armed robbery

    Police: Standoff ends peacefully following armed robbery

    Saturday, July 8 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-07-08 15:14:02 GMT
    Police blocking Albany Avenue as they work to resolve a standoff incident. (HPD Photo)Police blocking Albany Avenue as they work to resolve a standoff incident. (HPD Photo)

    Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.

    More >

    Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.

    More >
    •   