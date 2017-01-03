Ansonia police investigate possible irregularities in city's tax - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ansonia police investigate possible irregularities in city's tax office

Ansonia Police (WFSB file photo) Ansonia Police (WFSB file photo)
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -

Ansonia police are investigating possible irregularities in the Ansonia Tax Office.

On Tuesday, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti asked police to take on an investigation.

No further details were immediately available, but police are expected to release updates.

