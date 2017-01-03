Route 15 north in Westport reopens after tractor trailer goes wr - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 15 north in Westport reopens after tractor trailer goes wrong way

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB)
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -

A tractor trailer going the wrong way closed part of Route 15 north in Westport on Tuesday evening.

The highway was closed between exits 40B and 41 around 5 p.m., however it has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation advised drivers to take an alternate route.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

