Route 15 north in Westport reopens after tractor trailer goes wrong way

A tractor trailer going the wrong way closed part of Route 15 north in Westport on Tuesday evening.

The highway was closed between exits 40B and 41 around 5 p.m., however it has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation advised drivers to take an alternate route.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

