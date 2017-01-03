Route 15 north in Westport reopens after tractor trailer goes wr - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 15 north in Westport reopens after tractor trailer goes wrong way

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -

A tractor trailer going the wrong way closed part of Route 15 north in Westport on Tuesday evening.

The highway was closed between exits 40B and 41 around 5 p.m., however it has since reopened.

The Department of Transportation advised drivers to take an alternate route.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

