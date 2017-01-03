Milford police search for man following 'suspicious incident' at Target

Milford police are searching for this man. (Milford Police)

Milford police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a “suspicious incident” that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the incident happened at the Target store on Boston Post Road.

Investigators haven’t elaborated on what exactly happened, but they are looking to speak with the man.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203)783-4808.

