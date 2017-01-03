Man says grandmother's death could have been prevented

Elaine Simon was killed in a bus crash in Torrington before Thanksgiving. (WFSB)

A Winsted man is speaking out, saying a bus driver avoiding an accident lead to the death of his grandmother.

Josh Nash said he wanted to share his story so it doesn’t happen to another family.

He got the disturbing phone call just days before Thanksgiving.

His grandmother, 85-year-old Elaine Simon, was on a bus that is part of the Sullivan Senior Center in Torrington.

The bus typically takes her to doctor’s appointments, which is where Nash said he was coming from.

“The driver was going through an intersection and slammed on his breaks and my grandmother fell and broke her neck and she was dead on arrival when the response team got there,” Nash said.

His grandmother wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and he thinks it was the bus driver’s responsibility to help her buckle up.

“She should have been strapped in, just for safety reasons. It's like if your grandmother went on a trip with you in your car, would you leave her un-seatbelted,” Nash said.

According to police, the accident happened on Litchfield Street in Torrington on Nov. 21.

Police have only released a few details, since they are still looking into what happened.

Nash said he had no choice but to take his grandmother off life support, and she died just four days after being taken to the hospital.

He said he wants senior citizens to make sure they are buckled in.

“I just don't want to see this happen to anyone else and I don't think it's fair or right, and there should be stricter laws to help the elderly,” Nash said.

The transportation company did not return requests for comments from Eyewitness News.

