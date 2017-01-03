Iso. rain/snow shower possible later today...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

As expected, the clouds are slow to erode.. but it is mild, by January standards. Our average high is in the mid-30s, today many towns will reach 45-50 degrees! Later this afternoon, toward the evening commute we will likely be tracking isolated rain and snow showers with the arrival of cold front. The wind will pick up as it switches to the northwest, filtering Arctic air into the region. Tomorrow, expect a dry day with highs in the 30s... with the wind, it will feel like the 20s!

Friday, we are still monitoring the chance for some light accumulating snow during the first half of the day, so this could have an impact on the morning commute. During the afternoon, the sun comes out and temperatures will top out in the upper 20s throughout much of the state.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

The storm that affected us yesterday will move northward across Maine then into Eastern Canada today. Here in Connecticut, a west-northwesterly wind will get stronger as the day progresses and we should have gusts to over 30 mph before the afternoon is over. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s in the Northwest Hills to the lower 50s in Southeastern Connecticut. Not bad when you consider the normal high for January 4th is 35 degrees!

Temperatures will steadily drop from mid-afternoon into the evening hours as colder air overspreads the state. By this evening, it will feel quite chilly with temperatures dropping into the 30s and lower 40s.

Sky conditions today will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. There is even a chance for a rain or snow shower later this afternoon, perhaps even a snow squall in some locations.

Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to between 15 and 25 degrees tonight. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW AND TOMORROW NIGHT…

Tomorrow will be a partly sunny, seasonably cold day with highs in the low and middle 30s. A brisk westerly wind could gust to over 30 mph and that will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

Temperatures will likely dip into the teens in many outlying areas tomorrow night under partly cloudy skies. More clouds may overspread the state late Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

A storm will move off the Carolina Coast Friday morning. It still looks like this storm will track too far to the south of New England to be a big snow threat. However, we could get brushed with a period of light snow somewhere in Southern New England Friday morning. This is something we’ll have to watch closely. Just a slight northward shift in the storm track north could mean a light snowfall for much of the state. As the storm moves out to sea Friday afternoon, the sky will become partly sunny. It’ll be breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday night should be mainly clear as temperatures fall into the range of 5 to 15 degrees in many outlying areas.

A COLD WEEKEND…

Saturday will be a nice looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies, but it will be cold with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will dip into the teens Saturday night, perhaps even the single digits in the colder locations, especially if the sky remains clear.

A significant storm will move off the Southeast Coast Saturday night and Sunday morning, and then it will move out to sea far to the south and east of New England. Northerly winds on the back side of the storm could cause snow over Cape Cod and the Islands as cold air flows over the warmer ocean waters. Our weather in Connecticut should remain dry and cold. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 20s.

High pressure will build into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds should allow temperatures to dip into the single digits and lower teens.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be sunny, dry and cold with high pressure drifting across New England. Some high clouds will start to filter in during the afternoon. Highs will only range from the upper teens in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 20s elsewhere.

A southerly flow of milder air could result in a period of light snow later Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures should rise well into the 30s Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS IN 2016

Now that 2016 has come to a close, it is fun to look back at some of the significant weather events. The winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record! The average temperature at Windsor Locks was 35.1 degrees, making it the second warmest winter in more than 110 years of record keeping. However, on February 14th and 15th, the mercury plunged to -12 both days. On March 9th, the temperature soared to 81 degrees at Windsor Locks. It was the earliest 80 degree temperature in any year of record! On August 10th, a weak EF-0 tornado swept through North Haven, but it did cause damage. There were many hot days in 2016. In fact, the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 31 days! The record is 38 days in 1983. However, it should be noted the humidity was fairly low on many of those 90 degree days.

By far, the biggest weather story of 2016 was the drought, which has now lasted 2 years. The year ended with drought conditions ranging from moderate (in Eastern Connecticut) to severe or extreme across the rest of the state. The rainfall deficit at Windsor Locks for 2016 was more than 13", but nearly 20" since the beginning of 2015. The deficit in Bridgeport was more than 3.25", but nearly 11" since the beginning of 2015.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

