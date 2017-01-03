PD: 65-year-old woman hit by car in Manchester - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: 65-year-old woman hit by car in Manchester

Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -

Part of East Middle Turnpike in Manchester was shut down for a period of time on Tuesday evening after a woman was hit by a car.

Manchester police said the road was closed between Summit and Lennox streets, after the 65-year-old woman was hit.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital, conscious and alert.

The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

