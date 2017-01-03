PD: Missing 87-year-old man located in Naugatuck - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Missing 87-year-old man located in Naugatuck

Hubert Piper was reported missing and located on Tuesday. (Naugatuck Police Department) Hubert Piper was reported missing and located on Tuesday. (Naugatuck Police Department)
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -

A missing man, who was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven, was located late on Tuesday night, according to police. 

Hubert Piper, 87, had been last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. His family reported Piper missing around 6:30 p.m.

Piper's family told police they do not know where he went and that they were worried he may be lost and/or confused. Police said the car was tracked by GPS on Route 8 near the Merritt Parkway around 8:05 p.m.

Piper was located by the Naugatuck Police Department. Police said Piper "was found to be safe and unharmed. "

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

