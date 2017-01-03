PD: Missing 87-year-old man located in Naugatuck

A missing man, who was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Haven, was located late on Tuesday night, according to police.

Hubert Piper, 87, had been last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. His family reported Piper missing around 6:30 p.m.

Piper's family told police they do not know where he went and that they were worried he may be lost and/or confused. Police said the car was tracked by GPS on Route 8 near the Merritt Parkway around 8:05 p.m.

Piper was located by the Naugatuck Police Department. Police said Piper "was found to be safe and unharmed. "

