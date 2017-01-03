South Windsor solar farm proposal could be up for discussion again

A controversial proposal in South Windsor that would allow the installation of a solar farm could be back on the table, months after it was rejected by town council.

At a meeting on Tuesday, some residents say they were blindsided after hearing that the council agreed to take up the idea of the solar farm again, and they want the discussion to end for good.

Last April, the town council rejected the proposal that would allow the installation of the solar farm on town owned land, after hearing from unhappy residents.

Residents said they don’t want to see the solar farm in their backyards, calling it an eyesore.

Scott O’Brien’s home on Barber Hill is one of three near the land where the proposed farm would be installed.

He said the land preserve is already being put to good use and it should stay as is.

"Currently, on the two fields we have farmers that hay the field as well as grow crops and they depend on it for their livelihood, so to see it go to a solar company would be an atrocity,” O’Brien said.

The solar farm proposal was not on the agenda at Tuesday’s meeting, and members of the town council were unavailable for comment.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.