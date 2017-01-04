Investigators are looking into the discovery of a body near a West Haven pier.

A woman's body was found near a pier in West Haven on Tuesday morning. (WFSB photo)

Woman found at West Haven pier identified by police

A woman whose body was found near a pier in West Haven on Tuesday has been identified by police.

Officers said 55-year-old Lisa Delucia of East Haven was found to be unresponsive on the beach near Altschuler Pier.

The discovery was made just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

She was determined to be dead at the scene.

The cause of death has yet to be found.

