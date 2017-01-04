Teen struck by car in West Haven

Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >
Seven people were shot, and an adult was killed at a Colerain Township house party late Saturday, police said.More >
A New York woman has died after she was hit by a car on I-95 south in Bridgeport on Saturday.More >
A New York woman has died after she was hit by a car on I-95 south in Bridgeport on Saturday.More >
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >
Tempe Police say they arrested a man for walking around a Walmart naked.More >
The Amber Alert out of Chicopee has been cancelled. The 21-month-old boy has been found safe ...More >
The Amber Alert out of Chicopee has been cancelled. The 21-month-old boy has been found safe ...More >
Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.More >
Police took four people in to custody on Saturday afternoon on the New Haven green following a clash of two protest groups.More >
Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.More >
Police in the St. Louis-area city of Festus say that for the second time within days a razor blade has been found hidden in the handlebar of a shopping cart at a Walmart store.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >
A professor in Connecticut along with her team of researchers is looking into whether or not Stevia, which is a natural sweetener, can kill Lyme disease bacteria.More >
A professor in Connecticut along with her team of researchers is looking into whether or not Stevia, which is a natural sweetener, can kill Lyme disease bacteria.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
Hartford police said the suspect tied to an armed robbery and standoff has surrendered peacefully to officers.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >
A small ghost town in Moodus finally has an owner and it's one that officials said came out of nowhere. A Filipino mega-church has bought the 62 acres of waterfront land on Johnsonville Road.More >