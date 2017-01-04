Teen struck by car in West Haven

A teenager was hit by a vehicle in West Haven on Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened on Forest Road near David Street around 6:30 a.m.

Forest Road is closed between Hugo Street and Paul Avenue.

They said the unidentified teen is in stable condition. However, the teen was transported to a local emergency room for treatment.

There's no word if the driver is facing any charges or what lead to the incident.

Officers remain at the scene as of 7:30 a.m.

