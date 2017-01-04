Drivers urged to slow down in Derby after state police cruiser i - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Drivers urged to slow down in Derby after state police cruiser involved in crash

Drivers are being urged to be mindful of a potential lane closure along a highway in Derby.

State police said a cruiser was involved in a crash on Route 8 southbound.

Troopers said a closure of the right lane is possible by exit 16.

A minor injury was reported.

State police urged drivers to slow down in the area.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

