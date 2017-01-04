Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95 north in Stonington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95 north in Stonington

Posted: Updated:
(State police photo) (State police photo)
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

Crews are working to remove a tractor trailer that went off the highway in Stonington on Wednesday morning.

State police said the crash happened on Interstate 95 northbound near exit 91.

They closed the left lane so workers can remove the big rig from an embankment.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

There's no word on what caused it.

For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic page here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.