Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95 north in Stonington

Crews are working to remove a tractor trailer that went off the highway in Stonington on Wednesday morning.

State police said the crash happened on Interstate 95 northbound near exit 91.

They closed the left lane so workers can remove the big rig from an embankment.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

There's no word on what caused it.

CTtraffic: I-95 nb x91 Stonington left lane remains closed as workers prepare to remove TT. Minor injuries. Reduce speed approaching area. pic.twitter.com/kkYcJviHvw — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 4, 2017

