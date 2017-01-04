State police issue new flyer for missing Sterling teen

Crews will be searching for a missing 18-year-old boy in Sterling for the fifth day this week.

Crews will be searching for a missing 18-year-old boy in Sterling for the fifth day this week.

State police released a new flyer on Wednesday of missing Sterling teen Todd Allen and his dirt bike. (State police photos)

State police, though they've suspended their search, have released a new flyer in an effort to locate a missing teen from Sterling.

Todd Allen, 18, has been missing since Dec. 26.

Troopers said they responded that day to 42 Dixon Rd. just after 7:30 p.m. for the missing person report.

Allen told his mother that he'd left around 12:30 p.m. to ride on local dirt bike trails, something he commonly did.

She spoke with Eyewitness News earlier this week.

She said her son's bike was not equipped with a headlight and told her that he'd return by 4 p.m.

However, he never came back.

Allen's parents said his disappearance was out of character.

Troopers described Allen as standing 5'10" tall, weighing about 130 pounds and wearing a camo hooded zip-up sweatshirt. He also had a black backpack with him.

State police said the last cell phone activity they have on record for Allen's phone was recorded around 2:30 p.m. It was placed from the Margaret Henry Road area of Killingly.

Troopers, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Sterling Fire Department have checked local trails but have not found anything.

Anyone with information about Allen is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 with information to 274637.

All calls can be kept confidential.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.