Woman booked on DUI charges after Texas Roadhouse parking lot crash

Reports of a vehicle rollover in a restaurant parking led to the arrest of a woman on DUI charges.

New London police said they arrested Giani Velez, 23, on a number of charges.

In addition to Velez, police said a 3-year-old child and another woman were also in the vehicle.

They said they responded to the Texas Road House parking lot on South Frontage Road just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they learned that Velez's vehicle had been traveling on Interstate 95 northbound, left the highway by way of exit 82A, lost control on South Frontage Road into the parking lot of the New London Shopping Center.

Police said she was traveling at a high rate of speed and flipped the car several times before it caught fire.

They said her vehicle struck five other vehicles before coming to rest in the restaurant lot.

No one involved in the crash was hurt.

Velez was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, child endangerment while driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating under suspension.

Velez was released after posting bond.

Anyone with any other information about what happened is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269.

