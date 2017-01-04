Little libraries among the state's best kept secrets

Little Free Libraries have been popping up across to state and to many readers, they're among the state's best kept secrets.

They are the brain child of a Southington woman who wanted to bring a little library to her own town.

Now, Mary Sargent will tell customers that they can't leave without grabbing a book.

"There's no such thing as not enough books and not enough reading," she said.

Sargent is a pre-k teacher of three decades. She told Eyewitness News that she was inspired to create the libraries after seeing many of them in Wisconsin, where the movement began.

"I guess I was trying to find a way to tribute the fact that both my parents loved to read and I am a big, big fan of literacy," she said.

The little libraries are hand-built structures that are ever-changing.

Sargent pitched the idea to her neighbor, Dave Alling.

"I volunteered and jumped on it right away," he said.

Alling happens to work for Lincoln College of New England and had the perfect spot for one.

He said it cost about $50 to build. As for the books, they're donations. All readers have to do to take one is leave one.

The small idea has become a big deal.

According to the "Little Free Library" website, there are dozens of these little libraries from Danbury to Stonington and up to Enfield. The nonprofit said its goal is to have 100,000 worldwide by the end of this year.

Sargent said one went up earlier during the winter break, but more work has to be done.

She said there's a motion sensor light in the front and some Connecticut license plates on the side. Now, Sargent wants to get an artist to design some kind of book cover on the back to make it a little more appealing so more people will notice.

Anyone looking to find a Little Free Library near them can do so here.

