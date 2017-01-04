Westport actor arrested for 'sexting' relationship with young person from Colorado

Paul Letersky was arrested on child pornography and enticing a minor charges. (Westport police photo)

An actor from Westport was arrested for having what police called an "inappropriate sexting relationship" with a young person from Colorado.

Wednesday morning, police said they executed a search warrant at 47-year-old Paul Jude Letersky's home on Riverside Avenue.

They said they found more than 50 digital photos of child pornography.

Based on the evidence, Letersky was arrested for first-degree child pornography.

The warrant also charged him with enticing a minor and risk of injury, which stemmed from the original complaint about the sexually explicit text messages.

Information about the victim in Colorado, along with the exact content of the texts, was not released.

Letersky is an actor who has had minor roles in productions like The Dark Knight Rises, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Boardwalk Empire.

If Letersky posts bond, he will have to wear a GPS monitoring system.

He will also be required to stay at least 1500 feet from a school.

Police said the incident remains under investigation by Westport police and the Southwest Connecticut Technical Investigation Unit.

Letersky was held on a $500,000 cash bond and scheduled to appear in Stamford Court on Jan. 13.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.