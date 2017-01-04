Foxwoods to feature Broadway shows this year

There is a new way to enjoy a Broadway show in Connecticut without going to the Big Apple.

Foxwoods Resort and Casino is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with four hit shows.

The casino will feature “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “42nd Street,” “Pippin,” and “Mamma Mia” at its Fox Theater starting in April.

The shows will run until July, and tickets range from $20 to $65 and can be bought online.

