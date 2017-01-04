Ansonia tax collector placed on leave amid investigation

The Ansonia tax collector has been placed on leave amid a police investigation (WFSB)

Money is missing from the Ansonia Tax Collector’s office, and while the cash in question has since been replaced, it has triggered a police investigation.

This is not the first time there's been an issue regarding missing funds in the Tax Collector’s office in Ansonia.

While the money is now back, Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti took immediate action.

"Whether its $2, or $2,000, I’m there to make sure that its spent properly and it’s all accounted for,” Cassetti said.

He said he noticed some alleged irregularities in the Tax Collector’s office the week leading up to Christmas.

Since then, Tax Collector Tammy Blackwell has been placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation.

He said at one point, $700 was unaccounted for.

"I immediately called for a police investigation, because when it comes to the tax payers of Ansonia and their money, I am a steward for them and I want to make sure, it’s the right protocols and procedures and policies are being followed,” Cassetti said.

In 2012, the tax collector at the time, Bridget Bostic, resigned, but then put in for an early retirement following allegations that some city workers were allowed to register their cars while not paying their car taxes with the city.

In 2015, an audit discovered that more than 100 people were previously given breaks on their real estate taxes, costing the city more than $26,000.

After that, the city put in checks and balances.

"They brought in a new policy and procedure manual, which hopefully we'll find out through this police investigation that it was followed,” Cassetti said.

"I feel like it's a bad situation for our community and the people, and it should be more organized,” said Michael Curry, of Ansonia.

"I agree with the mayor because sometimes a smaller amount can become a bigger amount if someone has the tendency to take money from the town hall, public funds,” said Peter Efthymilou, of Ansonia.

In addition to the police investigation, its expected the Board of Alderman will likely take up the matter at its meeting next week.

