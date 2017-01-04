Student accused of making threat at Cromwell High School

A Cromwell High School student has been arrested following a threatening incident that happened at the school on Wednesday.

Police said a student had “made a verbal threat directed toward the safety of the school and the student body” around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

That threat was made in the presence of school staff and students.

The student was charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Police said this was an isolated incident.

