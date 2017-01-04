Concerns over coyote sightings raised in Rocky Hill

There has been an increase in coyote sightings in one neighborhood where pet owners are worried about their cats and small dogs.

In fact, the concern is so great in Rocky Hill, residents have started reporting coyote sightings on Facebook.

In a group on Facebook, Rocky Hill residents have posted videos showing coyotes spotted in people’s backyards.

"With all the development going on, they're shoved out in different places to survive,” said David Norris, who owns a dog.

"I haven't seen any right now and I’m a little worried now that you've said that, but I’m going to pray they don't come around here,” said Marion Page, who owns a dog.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, concerns about coyotes attacking pets and people are on the rise, and the risk can increase if coyotes are intentionally fed, which was happening over the summer at the dog park at Elm Ridge Park.

"People were feeding them and their intentions are good, but the outcomes are usually not because then the people and the domestic animals are mixing and that's not a good thing,” said Sarah Ruminski, Rocky Hill’s animal control officer.

Anyone who sees a coyote should call police, even though the animal will almost certainly be gone before they get there, but it is the best way to protect your pet.

"We're just telling people to stay far away from them, avoid them at all costs. I've even had people use a fog horn when they get out of their car if an animal is in close proximity,” Ruminski said.

According to DEEP, it is legal to trap and hunt coyotes in Connecticut, but you have to follow strict laws and regulations.

