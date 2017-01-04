New Chick-fil-A in West Hartford to open next month - WFSB 3 Connecticut

New Chick-fil-A in West Hartford to open next month

By WFSB Staff
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Fast food fans can rejoice.

Construction on West Hartford’s new Chick-fil-A is almost complete.

The fast-food chain is expected to open it’s new Park Avenue location next month.

The business is now accepting job applications.

