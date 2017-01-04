Cold/Breezy... Snow for Friday AM!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The rest of today will feature quiet weather, but as expected much colder conditions. In fact, as of the Noon hour, it was 15 to 20 degrees colder than just 24 hours earlier. Clouds will increase, so we'll see filtered or limited sunshine... with the mercury only peaking between 25 and 30. There is also a breeze out of the west, that will drive wind chill values (what it feels like to exposed skin), into the lower 20s if not the teens!

Tonight, after midnight, some light snow will fall as a storm system passes well offshore to our southeast. Due to the timing, and likely impact on travel for the morning commute Friday, we have declared an Early Warning Weather Day. As far as totals go, northwest of I-84, towns could see a coating to an inch of snow. Meanwhile, throughout eastern and southeast CT, upwards of 1 to 2 inches of snow will be possible. Any show ends mid to late morning; then, tomorrow afternoon we expect some sunshine.

With regard to the weekend... what was once going to be a dry time frame, may not be entirely so as a storm system that was once staying well offshore, now looks to possibly brush Southern New England with some snow later Saturday. Sunday still appears to be dry, cold and windy!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

---------------------------------------------------------

TODAY AND TONIGHT…

Today will be a fairly normal early January day with partly sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, perhaps the upper 30s along the I-95 corridor. A brisk westerly wind will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Tonight will start out partly cloudy, then more clouds will overspread the state around midnight. With those clouds come some snow. While this isn't going to be a big storm for CT, we are going to get anywhere from .5" to 2.5" of snow overnight through tomorrow morning. That means there will most likely be issues for the morning commute. Lows will range from 15-25 degrees.

FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT…

After the morning snow, the storm will pass out to sea to the south and east of New England during the day. The sky will clear during the afternoon and temperatures will reach 30-35 degrees. It’ll be a bit breezy as well.

Tomorrow night should be mainly clear as temperatures fall into the 5 to 15 degree range in many outlying areas.

A COLD WEEKEND…

Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a little below normal with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures will dip into the teens Saturday night, perhaps even the single digits in the colder locations especially if the sky remains clear.

A significant storm will move off the Southeast Coast Saturday night and Sunday morning, and then it will move out to sea far to the south and east of New England. Northerly winds on the back side of the storm could cause snow over Cape Cod and the Islands, as cold air flows over the warmer ocean waters. Our weather in Connecticut should remain dry and cold. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the middle 20s on Sunday. Plus, a northerly breeze will get fairly strong, especially in the afternoon and evening.

High pressure will build into New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and gradually diminishing winds should allow temperatures to dip into the single digits and lower teens.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday will be sunny, dry and cold with high pressure drifting across New England. Some high clouds may start to filter in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to perhaps upper 20s. Temperatures could remain in the upper teens in the Litchfield Hills.

A southerly flow of milder air could result in a period of light snow later Monday night and Tuesday morning. There may be some partial clearing Tuesday afternoon as temperatures start to rise, reaching the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday looks unsettled. A wintry mix is possible in the morning, but a change to all rain appears very likely as a fairly strong south to southwesterly flow pushes temperatures into the 40s.

**** **** **** ****

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS IN 2016

Now that 2016 has come to a close, it is fun to look back at some of the significant weather events. The winter of 2015/2016 was one of the warmest on record! The average temperature at Windsor Locks was 35.1 degrees, making it the second warmest winter in more than 110 years of record keeping. However, on February 14th and 15th, the mercury plunged to -12 both days. On March 9th, the temperature soared to 81 degrees at Windsor Locks. It was the earliest 80 degree temperature in any year of record! On August 10th, a weak EF-0 tornado swept through North Haven, but it did cause damage. There were many hot days in 2016. In fact, the temperature reached or exceeded 90 degrees on 31 days! The record is 38 days in 1983. However, it should be noted the humidity was fairly low on many of those 90 degree days.

By far, the biggest weather story of 2016 was the drought, which has now lasted 2 years. The year ended with drought conditions ranging from moderate (in Eastern Connecticut) to severe or extreme across the rest of the state. The rainfall deficit at Windsor Locks for 2016 was more than 13", but nearly 20" since the beginning of 2015. The deficit in Bridgeport was more than 3.25", but nearly 11" since the beginning of 2015.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”