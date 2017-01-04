Cases of the flu on the rise in CT

Anyone who is feeling flu-like is not alone.

The state’s Department of Health said flu activity is quickly increasing in Connecticut, and is now considered to be widespread.

More than 7 percent of all emergency room visits are due to the flu, which is higher than normal.

If you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, doctors said it isn’t too late, but it’s better to get it sooner rather than later.

