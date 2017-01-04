Injuries reported in Granby crash on Route 10

Injuries were reported in a crash in Granby on Wednesday (WFSB)

A serious crash closed part of Route 10 southbound in Granby on Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported on Route 10 south in the area of East Street, around 5 p.m.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene however it was later canceled.

As of 10 p.m., the road had reopened.

Injuries were reported however the extent is unclear.

