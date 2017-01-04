Fugitive found in Killingly with gun, potential explosive device

Police were at this home for several hours on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Connecticut State Police captured a fugitive in Killingly on Wednesday afternoon, along with a firearm and a potential explosive device.

Neighbors said several squad cars surrounded a house on Mill Street for nearly five hours as investigators went in and out of the home.

State police said they took one person into custody because they had a warrant out.

Investigators said they confiscated a gun, along with a potential explosive device.

Eyewitnesses said a few people were evacuated from nearby homes during the investigation, but have since been allowed to return.

