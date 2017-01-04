Fugitive found in Killingly with gun, potential explosive device - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fugitive found in Killingly with gun, potential explosive device

Posted: Updated:
Police were at this home for several hours on Wednesday. (WFSB) Police were at this home for several hours on Wednesday. (WFSB)
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police captured a fugitive in Killingly on Wednesday afternoon, along with a firearm and a potential explosive device.

Neighbors said several squad cars surrounded a house on Mill Street for nearly five hours as investigators went in and out of the home. 

State police said they took one person into custody because they had a warrant out. 

Investigators said they confiscated a gun, along with a potential explosive device. 

Eyewitnesses said a few people were evacuated from nearby homes during the investigation, but have since been allowed to return. 

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 