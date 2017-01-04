Woman saves family from burning home on New Year's Eve

A neighbor is grateful after a woman saved a family from their burning home. (WFSB)

A woman had just gotten back from a New Year’s Eve celebration when she realized her neighbor's home in Naugatuck was on fire.

Without thinking twice, she jumped into action and started banging on their door to make sure everyone, including children who were sleeping upstairs, made it out safely.

"I was really shocked ... I didn't know what to do other than to help them, their house was on fire,” said Yasmin Bencosme, who had just pulled into her driveway on Geraldine Drive around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

"I heard crackling kind of noise, so I looked over to the garage and all you could see was smoke coming out," Bencosme said.

There were about 20 people inside the home at the time, including nine children.

"We didn't hear anything, we didn't smell anything ... but we had music playing, we were having fun. We just did the countdown like not too long ago and that was it,” said Tony Giordano, who lives in the home.

The Prospect and Beacon Falls fire departments worked quickly to put out those powerful flames, which tore through the home's garage, first floor, and attic.

Now, Giordano’s house, where he has lived for nearly 10 years, is boarded up.

He said he will always be grateful to Bencosme.

"Thank God she came over and knocked on the door, otherwise it would have been much worse,” Giordano said.

Giordano and his family are now working to pick up the pieces, following the fire.

The fire marshal was called in to investigate, but the cause is still unknown at this time.

