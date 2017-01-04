Baby girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in New Haven

A baby was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while in a stroller in New Haven. (WFSB)

New Haven police say a 2-and-a-half year old girl was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.

Police said the baby was being pushed in a stroller by her parent when her stroller was hit by a car.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Goffe Street near Broadway.

The baby was thrown from the stroller and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital. She is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

Police said the 52-year-old male driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He has not been charged at this time.

Goffe Street remained closed near Broadway as of 9:30 p.m.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.