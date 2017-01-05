Snow expected to impact your Friday morning drive

A coastal storm is expected to bring light snow to Connecticut on Friday, prompting an Early Warning Weather Day declaration.

The rest of Thursday will remain dry, with temperatures falling into the 20s.

Snow will develop after midnight, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

The snow is expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

On Thursday, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued for New Haven, New London, Middlesex and Fairfield counties from 10 p.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday.

While it won't be a big storm, it is coming at a bad time.

By noon, Futurecast shows about 1 inch of snow in Waterbury, and 1.3 inches in New London. Less than an inch is expected for the northwestern part of the state.

DePrest said the snow should end by mid-to-late morning, as the storm moves out to sea.

After that, the day will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will reach 30 to 35 degrees.

The roads should be dry by the evening commute.

It looks like the state will see some snow on Saturday.

"The sky will turn cloudy Saturday and there is a good chance snow will develop in the afternoon," DePrest said.

It will be a blustery and cold day, with highs only in the 20s.

Snow will continue on Saturday evening and it will end late at night.

It will be light, but if the storm moves closer to the coast, there could be a lot more.

Sunday will be another blustery and cold day, with highs only in the 20s.

A few flurries and snow showers are possible, otherwise there will be a mix of clouds and sun.

