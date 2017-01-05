Cromwell Kmart among newest store closures for Sears Holdings

Sears in the Enfield Square will next its doors next year.

Sears in Enfield Square to close next year

Sears Holdings recently announce a number of Kmart and Sears stores will close by March. Here is the complete list.

The Sears in the Enfield Square will close next year. (WFSB)

The Kmart store in Cromwell has been slated to close in mid-March, according to Sears Holdings. (WFSB file photo)

Following an announcement of store closures last week, Sears Holdings added dozens more to the list, including one in Connecticut.

In an announcement posted on Wednesday, the corporation added the Kmart store in Cromwell.

The Shunpike Road location made an expanded nationwide closure list of 108 Kmart locations and 42 Sears stores.

"Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced," the corporation said in a news release.

Liquidation could begin as early as Friday in many of the stores.

Sears Holdings said all stores will close at the end of March, except the Cromwell Kmart. It said that store is slated to close by mid-March.

The company said workers will have the chance to move to other locations.

Karen Rigdon's sister is one of them, and said "she's been there for a long time, 20 years, 25 years. It's sad."

The Sears location in the Enfield Square Mall is also slated to close by the end of March. That closure was among those announced last week.

The town manager confirmed that a ShopRite grocery store will fill the vacant space.

