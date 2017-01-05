Teens arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in Bristol

Ryan Lane and Robert Jankowski were charged in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl. (Bristol police photos)

Two teens in Bristol face charges in connection with the restraining and raping of a 16-year-old girl.

Police said 18-year-old Ryan Lane and 19-year-old Robert Jankowski committed the crime on Sept. 27.

They said the victim filed a complaint the following day.

They also said the victim and the suspects knew each other.

The victim told police she was restrained while being sexually assaulted inside a Bristol home.

Details about exactly what happened have been sealed in arrest warrants.

Lane was charged with first-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree unlawful restraint.

Jankowski was charged with first-degree unlawful restraint, conspiracy to commit first-degree unlawful restraint and conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault.

Both have been freed on $50,000 bonds.

They are due in Bristol Superior court on Monday.

