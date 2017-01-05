Man accused of trying to steal West Haven fire truck

Wayne Gagne was arrested for trying to steal a firetruck in West Haven. (West Haven police photo)

A man was arrested on Wednesday for trying to steal a firetruck in West Haven.

Wayne Gagne, 63, tried to fire up the truck while firefighters were responding to a medical emergency on Main Street.

Officers said they were called when firefighters heard the sirens activate on their parked truck.

Firefighters said they looked and saw a man, later identified as Gagne, in the truck's cab.

They went outside and saw Gagne trying to put the truck in motion.

They said they had to forcibly remove him from the truck and hold him until police arrived.

Police said they found a large hunting knife with an 8 inch blade in his possession.

Gagne was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree larceny and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was held on bond.

