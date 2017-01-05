A man wanted for stealing at least two cars is being sought by state and Colchester police.

A man wanted for stealing at least two cars is being sought by state and Colchester police.

State police said this man is wanted for stealing at least two vehicles in the Marlborough area. (State police photo)

State police said this man is wanted for stealing at least two vehicles in the Marlborough area. (State police photo)

Stolen vehicle suspect has ties to Hartford, New Britain

Police in New Britain said this man stole a car from their city and left it along Route 2 in Colchester. (New Britain/state police photos)

New Britain police have joined the hunt for a stolen vehicle suspect after that vehicle was found in Colchester earlier this week.

Officers in New Britain said the vehicle was originally stolen out of their city and was later recovered by state police on Route 2 in Colchester.

The incident happened on Jan. 1.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man exit the car and walk away.

State police furnished a few surveillance photos and released them on Thursday.

Officers said the suspect is believed to have ties to both New Britain and Hartford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3133.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.