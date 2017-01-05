I-95 off ramp in Branford closed due to tractor-trailer rollover

The on and off ramps on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Branford was closed Thursday morning due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The rollover crash was reported on exit 55 around 8:45 a.m. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

#CTtraffic: I-95 nb x55 on & off ramps closed for TT rollover. No injuries reported. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 5, 2017

There were no reported injuries involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To check traffic in your area, click here.

Stay with Eyewitness News on air and online.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.