An investigation is underway in Burlington where a man refusing orders to drop a weapon was shot by a state trooper.

An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a man who refused orders to drop his weapon. (WFSB)

PD: Man shot by trooper after refusing to drop weapon

Man shot by state police in Burlington arrested

Maciej Konferowicz was arrested for interfering with an officer. (State police photo)

A man who was shot by state troopers this week in Burlington has officially been arrested.

State police said 49-year-old Maciej Konferowicz refused to drop a weapon when ordered to on Tuesday.

They responded to a home on Angela's Way around 1:30 p.m. that day.

The report was for a "suspicious incident/person threatening to harm himself."

Troopers said that when the arrived, they found Konferowicz with a gun and that he would not drop it.

One trooper fired a shot and struck him.

As a result, two troopers were placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

As of Thursday, Konferowicz was charged with interfering with an officer.

He posted a $50,000 bond.

He was also scheduled to face a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Jan. 17.

