South Windsor man accused of wrestling with, breaking arm of woman

An argument that turned into a wrestling match landed a woman in the hospital with a possible broken arm and a man behind bars.

Police in South Windsor said they arrested 20-year-old Taylor Thomas.

They said they responded to a domestic dispute at a home on Long Hill Road around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers learned that Thomas had wrestled with the female during the argument and that the female fell down a flight of stairs.

They said she suffered a laceration and a probably broken arm.

She was transported to the hospital by way of an ambulance.

Thomas was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

He was held on a $2,500 surety bond and scheduled to face a judge in Manchester on Thursday.

