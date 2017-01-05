AAA opposes recreational marijuana in Connecticut

AAA said it strongly opposes the proposed legalization of marijuana in Connecticut.

The auto club said it's main argument is that unlike alcohol, there is no way to accurately test drivers for impairment.

“It is understandable, given Connecticut’s current fiscal crisis, that lawmakers would want to cash in on marijuana as source of revenue, but there will be a steep price to pay,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “This is not about AAA being a party pooper. This is about saving lives. Maybe yours.”

Experts have said there is no scientific correlation between the between the amount of marijuana a person has in their blood and how impaired he or she might be.

At its drugged driving summit in November, AAA said experts made it clear that any attempt to set an impairment threshold, like the .08 blood-alcohol legal limit in Connecticut, would be ineffective.

“Motor vehicle fatalities are on the rise. Drugged driving is on the rise," Parmenter said. said. "How can we legalize marijuana for recreational use when law enforcement is limited in its ability to measure impairment?”

A poll by AAA showed that more young people in Connecticut, ages 18 to 29, are driving after using marijuana than driving drunk.

The auto club's Foundation for Traffic Safety said it found that deadly crashes involving drivers who recently used pot doubled in Washington State after the state legalized the drug.

Massachusetts recently sought to legalize recreational marijuana.

