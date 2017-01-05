PD: Officers seize more than 35 grams of Heroin from New London apartment

Bradley Lopez-Nieves arrested after police seized more than 35 grams of Heroin from his apartment. (New London Police Department)

Police seized more than 35 grams of Heroin and arrested a 27-year-old man in New London on Thursday morning.

Bradley Lopez-Nieves, of New London, was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and

possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1500' of a school.

The arrest of Lopez-Nieves comes after a search and seizure warrant was executed at his apartment at 51 Blackhall St. around 7 a.m.

Members of the Connecticut State Police - Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East and New London police officers seized 35.2 grams of Heroin, packaging equipment and money.

Anyone with any information about illegal drug activity, please call the New London Police Department's Narcotics hot-line at 860-447-9107 or via our anonymous Tip411 system

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.