Bank robbery reported in Vernon

Police are investigating a bank robbery in Vernon on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at People's United Bank in the Stop & Shop, which is located at 10 Pitkin Rd., around 11:30 a.m.

The Stop & Shop remains open, but the People's United Bank was closed due to the investigation.

There was no word on injuries or if any money was taken during the robbery.

