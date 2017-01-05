An East Hartford family will be ripped apart just before Christmas. The family's sole caretaker, a husband, father and grandfather, who has been in the United States legally will be deported back to his country.

The deportation of an East Hartford man was postponed on Monday, according to federal officials.

In just three days, an East Hartford man will be deported back to his country, leaving his entire family back in Connecticut.

Eyewitness News sat down exclusively with Domingo Ferreira and his wife. (WFSB)

East Hartford man will be deported after spending 30 years in the U.S.

East Hartford father slated to be deported given another 30 days

Domingo Ferreira was given 30-day stay in the United States. (WFSB)

A family's sole caretaker, who was supposed to be deported this month, was granted a 30-day stay on Thursday afternoon.

Domingo Ferreira, who is a husband, father and grandfather, is facing deportation over a crime that he committed a decade ago.

"There are no words to describe how we feel I wish it would have been a different outcome," Ferreira said. "But, you know, they thought I was gonna run but I'm here."

On Thursday, Ferreira and his family reported to the immigration office in Hartford. They learned he has been given another 30 days and has to report again on Feb. 2.

Ferreira, of East Hartford, was considered a "lawful permanent resident” and is living in Connecticut legally. He came to the United States from the Dominican Republic at the age of 14.

Ferreira received a letter from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement postmarked Nov. 25. It started when someone stole Ferreira 's identity a few years ago and ICE deported the criminal thinking it was Domingo.

Ferreira admitted to stealing a wallet and purse 12 years ago. Court record show he was convicted of the larceny charge for the non-violent crime and did jail time.

His record has been clean ever since, but under law, that's grounds for deportation. The charge falls under what's called an aggravated felony, which includes larceny, murder and drug trafficking.

"He did his time, went above and beyond and changed his life and other peoples," Domingo's wife Diane Ferreira said.

Ferreira was given the extra time because his daughter, who has been in and out of the hospital with a sickness.

"I feel rejuvenated," Domingo Ferreira said while laughing. "This is wonderful. This is what I was hoping. I have a chance to stay here."

Domingo's wife is also sick with an inoperable brain tumor.

The family was set to go home after hearing this news. Domingo Ferreira said he's excited to see his granddaughter, who he has taken care of since she was born.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal helped Domingo Ferreira get that time and said he thinks ICE is taking a closer look at his case.

"We have advocated on behalf of the family because of the unique hardships and pressing medical needs they face and we continue to make the facts known but at the end of the day it's their decision," Blumenthal said.

